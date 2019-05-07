Leaders angry over entry grades to teachers colleges repeal

Leaders from Northeastern have expressed anger over the decision by the Education ministry to revoke orders that lowered grades for admission to teachers training colleges.

Basic Education PS Belio Kipsang in a letter to the eight regional directors of education dated April 26, instructed them to ensure that all private and public colleges only train students who attain a minimum entry requirement of C plain for certificates and C+ for diploma courses.

But speaking in Garissa, National Assembly majority leader Aden Duale said the move will disorient the trainees.

“How do you tell a trainee who has completed one year in college and who paid their school fees through bursaries to go home? It is unfair and uncalled-for,” he said.

The affected students got into the colleges after the ministry lowered the entry grade of learners to TTCs from grade C plain to D+ for 17 counties gazetted as marginalised.

Duale said lowering of the grades was an opportunity for the region to address acute teacher shortage that was occasioned by terror attacks. After the grades were lowered, more than 300 students joined the Garissa teachers training college.

“The TSC has refused to replace teachers who fled the region. We had hopes in this programme, where a majority of local students were joining teachers colleges to fill the gap,” he said.

Duale said leaders from will seek audience with the President to ask for his help.

He urged affected students and parents to remain calm as the matter will be resolved in their favour.

A student at the Garissa training college, who requested anonymity, said they are unhappy with the turn of events. The student is a beneficiary of the programme.

“The least the government could have done is to allow us to complete the course. We are halfway through the programme, and then we have been told to go home or change the course. Where do you start?"

The student said it is unfair, and they will seek legal redress.

Wajir East MP Rashid Kassim in his legislative proposal to amend the Teachers Service Commission Act 2010, said a person who obtains a certificate from a training institutions, including through the affirmative action shall be eligible to be registered as a teacher.

He said the qualification for admission into training institutions should be varied from time to time by the Cabinet Secretary and shall be lower for persons from marginalised counties.