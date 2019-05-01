Police discover 30 jerrycans of food supplied to Shabaab militants in Boni

Northeastern regional coordinator Mohamed Birik yesterday warned residents bordering Boni forest against supporting terror activities.

Al Shabaab militants use the forest as their hideout. Birik said security officers patrolling the forest had recovered 30 jerrycans stuffed with food.

He said the food was meant for the terrorists. It was buried at the edge of the forest in Holugho. Some containers were exposed by recent rains.

“Upon inspection, they found the 20-litre jerrycans neatly packed and buried, some five feet in the ground were stuffed with rice, cooking oil, sugar and beans,” Birik said.

The consignment was destroyed.

He said their preliminary investigations had shown that some residents ferry food to the militants and bury it at designated points from where the Shabaab members collect it.

“This latest incident has confirmed our fears that we have in our midst locals who are aiding terror activities. I would like to issue a stern warning to the collaborators that they will be severely punished if they are found,” Birik said.

He urged members of the public to be on the lookout and report any suspicious people in their midst.

“I want to urge the public to be wary of the militants who want to gain entry into the country through the border at this time of rains,” he said.

Birik put chiefs and their assistants on notice, saying they must take charge of their areas to stop militants from taking advantage of their residents.

“Chiefs and their assistants are the eyes of the government on the ground. They are expected to know what is happening, especially on matters to do with security. This should not have escaped their attention,” he said.

The government has recruited several Kenya police reservists to help security personnel patrolling the porous border. The reservists understand the terrain and help to contain Shabaab invasion.

During the rainy seasons, the terrorists take advantage of bad roads that curtail security patrols to infiltrate the region.

(Edited by F'Orieny)