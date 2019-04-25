Farmers receive certified seeds from Kalro

Some 13,400 Embu farmers have received certified seeds from the Kenya Agriculture and Livestock Research Organisation.

Kalro seed unit supplied Sh12.9 million worth of certified legume seeds, sweet potato vines, cassava cuttings and brachiaria splits, which are hard to find in local agrovets.

Kalro seed specialist Susan Wanderi said contracted farmers receive certified seeds and the organisation buys their produce.

“This initiative has enhanced improved varieties, hence, increasing yields and income, ensuring food security for the farmers,” she said.

Wanderi spoke during a field visit by the Regional Development Implementation Coordination Committee.

She said Kalro is involved in a community seed-based production initiative, where farmers produce quality declared seeds which they then sell to their colleagues.

Wanderi said quality seeds are a prerequisite for achieving higher yields and, subsequently, food and nutrition security.

“Certified seeds prevent the spread of pests, diseases and weeds, thereby reducing the cost of production for purchase of pesticide, fungicides and herbicides,” she said.

The seed unit built by Upper Tana Resources Management Project has a capacity of storing more than 200 tonnes of seeds.

The unit has a cold room where seeds are stored and secured against catastrophic events such as extreme weather conditions, natural disasters and disease outbreaks.

The committee led by regional commissioner Isaiah Nakoru was inspecting UNaNRMP-funded projects. It inspected a Sh14 million laboratory at Water Resources Authority.

WRA regional manager Benard Omuya said the laboratory will serve 10 counties.

The team also toured the Sh7.2 million Kiambindu irrigation scheme, which serves more than 280 farmers and is at 70 per cent completion.

