Roba appeals for help to feed Mandera's starving residents

Mandera Governor Ali Roba has appealed to the government and donors, including NGOs and partners, to provide food support to starving residents.

Roba on Saturday said the county could not provide sufficient aid to all residents facing starvation.

“We will not tire to appeal for help. The prolonged drought is really affecting our people and the situation on the ground is getting worse by the day. We wouldn't wish to start losing lives and animals," Roba said.

He spoke during the launch of the third distribution of relief food to residents in Mandera town.

The governor said delayed rains have adversely affected the livelihoods of residents and livestock.

Mandera has been assessing the impact of the drought on residents over the last few weeks to identify households in dire need of help.

“Accordingly, my government has invested more than Sh600 million in the pro-poor programmes. We will continue to expand these programmes over the next three years to make a significant impact on the lives of the vulnerable,” Roba said.

He said the assessment had identified about 40,000 households that need food assistance.

The county is currently providing monthly food ration to IDPs, orphanages and some of the most vulnerable at an annual cost of Sh200 million. Another Sh60 million has been set aside to provide shelter and non-food items to the vulnerable.

“In the programme, we have identified 65 extremely poor families who will each get one housing unit with a toilet and several non-food items. Another 116 families have been identified to benefit and each is due to receive 10 goats to support their livelihoods,” Roba said.

