Don't tire of helping the hungry, Kenyans urged

Garissa Senator Yussuf Haji has appealed to well-wishers to assist drought victims across the country.

He urged Kenyans to be their brothers and sisters keepers. Haji spoke in Garissa town during a madrasa graduation ceremony.

The prolonged dry spell has led to water scarcity, especially in the arid and semi-arid counties. This has caused a shortage of food and pasture. many Kenyans are starving. It had been reported that some people died, a claim the government dismissed as false.

About a million Kenyans are in dire need of food aid, and the situation could get worse if the long rains fail to start.

Haji said efforts by the national and county governments are not enough to deal with the problem conclusively because of the huge number of victims.

“The current drought can have far-reaching effects if proper measures are not taken to handle it. It's for this reason that assistance is needed from all corners,” he said.

He appealed to Kenyans to emulate West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo, who recently donated food to hungry residents of Turkana, saying that is the way to go.

“We all need to be our brothers' keepers and give assistance where and when we can. when your brother is weak and needs your assistance, it's your responsibility to assist if you are in a position to do so. In the end, we are all Kenyans irrespective of our religion, tribe or race. It's my appeal to my fellow politicians to be at the forefront in uniting Kenyans,” Haji said.

On Sunday, Northeastern regional coordinator Mohamed Birik cautioned that the situation could worsen if the rains don’t come within a week. He spoke in Habaswein subcounty.

He, however, said the government has put in place strategies to avert hunger-related deaths.

Birik said all state agencies charged with the responsibility of handling drought were working closely with the county and non-state actors to distribute relief food to starving families.

Garissa NDMA coordinator Abdinoor Dubow said they were making efforts to truck water to the far-flung areas.