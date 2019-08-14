City Hall to build boda-boda sheds

The Nairobi government plans to construct boda-boda sheds that will also act as pick-up points on the fringes of the city centre.

Transport executive Hitan Majevdia yesterday said selected areas include Landi Mawe, Railways, Globe Cinema Roundabout and Kariokor.

"The aim of the county is to streamline boda-boda operations in the city. Sheds will hold between 20 and 80 riders," he said.

The county will work with a partner to implement the project.

"We are ready with everything and are just waiting for the official announcement by Governor Mike Sonko. The boda-boda operators are already using one of the sites, so we will just come and put up the shed," he said.

"At the moment, there are no parking points for boda-bodas in the CBD. For now, they will drop passengers and then go back to the sheds because our askaris are after them whenever they access the CBD."

The riders will operate on a first-in-first-out basis. The sheds will have benches and areas for keeping helmets and vests. They will also have spaces for water dispensers. Riders can have the dispensers are their own costs.

The county will also build lanes specifically for the riders. This is meant to end the cat-and-mouse game between the riders and county inspectorate officers.

Majevdia said City Hall engineers are coming up with a sketch of the roads across the CBD.

"We will officially announce which streets they can use once the sketch is ready. We will give it to their association, which will, in turn, give it to them," he said.

In March last year, City Hall banned bodabodas from downtown. Since then, some 4,000 motorcycles have been impounded in a crackdown on noncompliance.

The ban unsettled many riders, who have been grappling with frequent arrests and charges, especially those operating near City Hall and Parliament. The new project will, therefore, be a sigh of relief as they will be able to self-regulate.

(Edited by F'Orieny)