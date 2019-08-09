Create women and persons with disabilities kitty, Sonko told

A nominated MCA has urged the Nairobi administration to develop a policy establishing a youth, women and persons with disabilities empowerment fund.

Doris Kanario in her notice of motion said on Wednesday that accessing some services in the county for the persons named is a great challenge.

Kanario said that there is a high number of youths and women who contribute greatly to the development of Nairobi county through small and medium scale enterprises.

“Most youth and women in the county cannot access credit facilities from financial institutions due to stringent procedures and lack of securities or guarantors,” she said.

Kanario who is also the chairperson of the Nairobi assembly women caucus said the county had a duty to support enterprises for women and youth by establishing and running the fund.

The lawmaker also proposed that the executive set out provisions and procedures for loans and conditions for grants to youth and women in the county.

In June, people living with disabilities in the capital blamed the administration for not adhering to the 5 per cent requirement to employ their kind.

In a petition presented to the assembly labour committee at Charter Hall, group leader Joel Maingi accused the county askaris of harassing disabled hawkers in the CBD.

“No disabled person gets these county jobs and appointments and we want to ask governor Sonko to ensure our rights are protected in matters employment,” he said.

The group said it had become extremely difficult for disabled persons to do business in the CBD.

They said most of their spaces had been dished out to able people as they languished in poverty.

(edited by O. Owino)