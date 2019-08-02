Close

CONMANSHIP

Ex-KQ captain tells court he was defrauded of Sh2.9m through WhatsApp

Businessman had allegedly posted the photograph of the Mercedes Benz car on the app

In Summary

•The retired Kenya Airways captain and the businessman were neighbours

•The accused claimed the vehicle had arrived in Mombasa and he would receive it shortly

by CLAUSE MASIKA
Nairobi
02 August 2019 - 00:00
Is facing criminal charges
Newton Jamine at a Kibera court Is facing criminal charges
Image: CLAUSE MASIKA

A retired Kenya Airways captain told a Nairobi court that he lost Sh2.9 million to a neighbour who claimed he had a Mercedes Benz car for sale.

Patrick Karanja said businessman Newton Kigera Jermaine had posted the vehicle's photograph on WhatsApp.

Karanja told senior Kibera resident magistrate Boaz Ombewa that Kigera claimed the vehicle whose picture he had sent him on Whatsup had arrived at the Mombasa port and he would receive it shortly.

 
 

“I never received the vehicle despite paying the money. I only received some pictures of four Mercedes Benzes at the port from the accused. He told me that the vehicle had already arrived in Mombasa,” he said.

Karanja said the accused was well known to him as they were neighbours. He said Kigera had tried to convince him to solve the matter out of court but he never made the effort to refund his money.

“Just outside here, the accused asked me why can’t we solve this matter outside the court.” 

Kigera has denied obtaining Sh2.9 million from Karanja by false pretences between October and December 2017.

He is out on a Sh1 million bond.

Inside Kenya Airways-KAA 'partnership' deal

The Public Investments Committee has warned of massive losses in the proposal for Kenya Airways to take over JKIA for the next 30 years.The airline ...
Siasa
5 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by CLAUSE MASIKA
Nairobi
02 August 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. 'AWOL' MP stoned, jeered as cops fire in air
    20h ago North Eastern

  2. [PHOTOS] Joyce Laboso's body arrives at Sotik Stadium
    9h ago Rift Valley

  3. Luo elders want Kibra MP buried, oppose cremation
    19h ago Nyanza

  4. Ken Okoth: Relatives want him buried at absent dad's home
    2d ago Nyanza

  5. Nakuru students busted watching porn, smoking bhang arrested
    1d ago Rift Valley

Latest Videos