Polio vaccination target exceeded by 94,296

In the just-concluded polio campaign, 978,118 children under age five were vaccinated, surpassing the target of 883,822.

It vaccinated 94,296 children more than planned

Last year, the county targeted 800,000 children but only managed to vaccinate 600,000.

Health executive Mohammed Dagane attributed the success to improved community mobilisation and awareness campaigns.

In the five-day drive, the health team moved around, especially in informal settlements where some households could not access the vaccination.

"It was mostly a door-to-door campaign but we also visited public places like churches and bus stations," Dagane told the Star on Monday.

The drive began on July 20 in Pipeline Estate.

The vaccine was tested and certified by the National Quality Control Laboratory.

Approximately 2,000 health workers and 4,000 community health volunteers took part in the campaign.

Some areas that recorded high vaccination numbers include Dandora, Huruma, Mathare, Kasarani, Kibra, Pipeline, Mukuru kwa Reuben and Kariobangi.