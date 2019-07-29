Polio vaccination target exceeded by 94,296

• 978,118 children under five years were vaccinated, surpassing target of 883,822.
In the just-concluded polio campaign, 978,118 children under age five were vaccinated, surpassing the target of 883,822.
It vaccinated 94,296 children more than planned
Last year, the county targeted 800,000 children but only managed to vaccinate 600,000.
Health executive Mohammed Dagane attributed the success to improved community mobilisation and awareness campaigns.
In the five-day drive, the health team moved around, especially in informal settlements where some households could not access the vaccination.
"It was mostly a door-to-door campaign but we also visited public places like churches and bus stations," Dagane told the Star on Monday.
The drive began on July 20 in Pipeline Estate.
The vaccine was tested and certified by the National Quality Control Laboratory.
Approximately 2,000 health workers and 4,000 community health volunteers took part in the campaign.
Some areas that recorded high vaccination numbers include Dandora, Huruma, Mathare, Kasarani, Kibra, Pipeline, Mukuru kwa Reuben and Kariobangi.
"We had massive awareness campaigns targeting informal settlements. Most households were not aware of the vaccination but we did adverts and some officers went to the ground and made sure people became aware," Dagane said.
Religious leaders, subcounty administrators, ward administrators, village elders and community influencers were instrumental in the mobilisation and awareness, he said.
The campaign was postponed from July 13 to July 20 because vaccine shipments were late.
Nairobi was among 11 counties targeted by the Health ministry. It aimed to reach more than 2.6 million children.
Other counties included Kilifi, Isiolo, Mombasa, Tana River, Lamu, Marsabit, Turkana, Wajir, Garissa and Mandera.
During the drive, the Health department realised it had to initiate more health-oriented policies targeting informal settlements.
"We have to educate our people on the need to do consistent medical check-ups," Dagane said.
This year's health budget allocates more funds on health awareness and campaigns.
Nairobi county was considered a high-risk region after wild polio virus type 2 was reported in March last year in Kamukunji subcounty.
Kenya Medical Research Institute personnel found live polio viruses in sewage samples from Nairobi’s Eastleigh during a routine check.
The World Health Organization would have certified Kenya polio-free this year, but for the wild virus.
