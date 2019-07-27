Close

PROBE ON

Man lies he was robbed Sh10m, police say

The suspect had reportedly been sent by his employer to collect the money and bank it.

In Summary

• Kumar told police that gunmen on a motorbike blocked his way and ordered him to surrender the money

• The Indian man intended to cause police officer Mukanda to record an Occurrence Book (OB) entry and initiate investigation which ought not to have been done.

by GEORGE OWITI AND FAITH NYASUGUTA
Nairobi
27 July 2019 - 00:00
Milimani law court. /FILE
Milimani law court. /FILE

An Indian national was on Thursday released on a Sh200, 000 cash bail for lying to a police officer that he was robbed Sh10 million at gunpoint in Nairobi.

Jaydeep Rajeshkumar Thanki is charged with giving false information to a person employed in the public service, police officer John Mukanda at the Parklands police station.

Thanki allegedly informed the officer on July 22 that he was robbed of Sh10,500,000 at gunpoint along Forest Road, Parklands, information he knew to be false.

 

The Indian man intended to cause police officer Mukanda to record an Occurrence Book (OB) entry and initiate investigation which ought not to have been done.

Appearing before magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot at a Milimani court, Thanki pleaded not guilty and was released on a Sh500,000 bond and a cash bail.

His case will be heard on September 17

Kumar is an employee of Ken Match (E.A) Ltd. The suspect had reportedly been sent by his employer to collect the money and bank it.

However, police said the man collected only Sh3.2 million from suppliers, which he later banked at a bank in Westlands.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by GEORGE OWITI AND FAITH NYASUGUTA
Nairobi
27 July 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. I have moved on, impeached speaker Elachi says
    1d ago Nairobi

  2. Matiang'i: We have the arms to deal with thugs
    11h ago Nyanza

  3. Nyong'o, sister jailed a month for contempt
    20h ago Nyanza

  4. TSC put on the spot over 2017 deal with teachers
    1d ago North Eastern

  5. Kisii police arrest two men with Sh1.6m fake cash
    1d ago Nyanza

Latest Videos