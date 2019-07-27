Man lies he was robbed Sh10m, police say

An Indian national was on Thursday released on a Sh200, 000 cash bail for lying to a police officer that he was robbed Sh10 million at gunpoint in Nairobi.

Jaydeep Rajeshkumar Thanki is charged with giving false information to a person employed in the public service, police officer John Mukanda at the Parklands police station.

Thanki allegedly informed the officer on July 22 that he was robbed of Sh10,500,000 at gunpoint along Forest Road, Parklands, information he knew to be false.

The Indian man intended to cause police officer Mukanda to record an Occurrence Book (OB) entry and initiate investigation which ought not to have been done.

Appearing before magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot at a Milimani court, Thanki pleaded not guilty and was released on a Sh500,000 bond and a cash bail.

His case will be heard on September 17

Kumar is an employee of Ken Match (E.A) Ltd. The suspect had reportedly been sent by his employer to collect the money and bank it.

However, police said the man collected only Sh3.2 million from suppliers, which he later banked at a bank in Westlands.