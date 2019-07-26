Close

Teach mother tongue in schools to safeguard culture - Nairobi MCA

In Summary

• Nominated MCA Silvia Museiya says indigenous languages are quickly becoming extinct especially in metropolitan areas and having a lesson dedicated to these languages will help children identify with their culture.

• She says if learners can learn foreign languages like French, Spanish and Germany, they can be introduced to mother tongue as well.

by MAUREEN KINYANJUI News Reporter
Nairobi
26 July 2019 - 11:27
Nairobi County Assembly Nominated Mca Silvyia Museiya
Nairobi County Assembly Nominated Mca Silvyia Museiya
Image: EZEKIEL AMINGA

Children in the city’s Early Childhood Development Education centres might soon be having mother tongue lessons if  Nairobi County Assembly adopts a proposal on it.

Nominated MCA Silvia Museiya on Thursday suggested that the executive through the Education department develop a policy to have every ECDE centre have lessons on language and culture.

According to Museiya, indigenous languages are quickly becoming extinct, especially in metropolitan areas and having a lesson dedicated to these languages will help children identify with their culture.

“Our children need to be able to embrace and identify with their African culture which will also reduce the western influence on them. If we continue losing our culture, then we will even lose our social norms and values,” she said.

Education being a devolved function, Museiya said the department can come up with a policy and circulate in the ECDEs to have at least a weekly lesson called language and culture.

“Young learners between 3 to 7 years grasp easily and if they are taught their mother tongue during this period it will will go a long way. This will even help to erode sheng’ language which is being used a lot by our young children,” she added.

Use mother tongue to improve learning, Unesco official says

Unesco’s assistant director general of Africa Department said the government needs to adopt mother tongue as a tool of teaching.“There is need to ...
News
1 year ago

The nominated MCA said the lessons will not be targeting children to forget or the English or Kiswahili.

Musiya said if we have children who learn foreign languages like French,Spanish and even Arabic in school, the same can be extended to have them learn their cultural languages.

She said if the policy is adopted it will help children identify with their background as well as embrace their culture.

“We need a revival of African indigenous languages as there is a concern about the loss of these languages. Children at this age can pick as many languages as possible as they are at the peak of learning" she said.

Art, mother tongue to be taught as pilot education plan launched

Art and craft is set to be reintroduced in lower primary school as the government yesterday rolled out a pilot of the new curriculum to kick off in ...
News
2 years ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by MAUREEN KINYANJUI News Reporter
Nairobi
26 July 2019 - 11:27

Most Popular

  1. I have moved on, impeached speaker Elachi says
    12h ago Nairobi

  2. Nyong'o, sister jailed a month for contempt
    6h ago Nyanza

  3. Kisii police arrest two men with Sh1.6m fake cash
    18h ago Nyanza

  4. TSC put on the spot over 2017 deal with teachers
    12h ago North Eastern

  5. Raila's sister gets new job as Sonko appoints NWSC board
    1d ago Nairobi

Latest Videos