City Hall warns business owners against pollution

The Nairobi county government has threatened tough action against business owners who carelessly dispose their waste within a radius of 10 meters.

City Hall says it will ruthlessly enforce the Solid Waste Management Act 2015.

The law provides for imprisonment not exceeding 12 months or a fine of Sh100,000 or both for those found culpable.

Nairobi CEC for Environment Vesca Kangogo told the Star the 10-meter radius excludes main roads.

“They are supposed to clean and keep the waste inside their premises until a contractor or the county government vehicle comes to pick it. However, you have seen that our labourers have been going cleaning the front of buildings,” she said.

Kangogo said business owners clean their premises and then throw waste outside.

She said the notice takes effect immediately.

Kangogo said her teams have been notified about the purge against polluters of the environment.

She said Nairobi residents are being educated on the need to take responsibility.

Under the Act, every business owner or occupier of any premises should be provided with an appropriate waste container.

It is the duty of such owner or occupier to ensure safe disposal of waste, failure to which he or she shall be guilty of an offence.

Any person or premise whose waste is collected by the county government shall have proof of such an arrangement, which includes a payment receipt from the county government for such services.

Any person whose waste containers are serviced by an approved private service provider shall have proof of such arrangement, including a payment receipt from the service provider.

On May 28, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko put on notice the owners of buildings within the Central Business District over the sorry state of their houses.

The Governor said his administration will take action against building owners should they fail to adhere to the city by-laws by repainting and doing renovations to their properties.

Property owners are required to repaint their premises after two years.