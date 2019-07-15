Needy Nairobi students to get bursaries this week

The Controller of Budget has approved the withdrawal and disbursement of bursary funds amounting to Sh397.7 million after seven months delay.

The delay was occasioned by the dissatisfaction by the office of the Controller of Budget on the reports that were earlier prepared by the county executive on the use of the previous year's bursary.

The assembly's Finance, Budget and Appropriations committee chairman Robert Mbatia confirmed to the Star yesterday that the funds are already in the county's account awaiting disbursement.

County executive for Finance Charles Kerich on Thursday said both the finance and education department prepared a more comprehensive report on the previous year's disbursement.

Appearing before the Budget committee, he pointed out the new report was presented to the office of the Controller Of Budget on July 8, 2019.

“On June 10, 2019, the Controller of Budget communicated that it was satisfied with the disbursement of the previous year's bursaries as contained in the new report, which had accounted for all Sh357 million total disbursement,” he explained.

Through a Form B letter which gives one permission to withdraw money, the county government was given a green light to proceed, withdraw and disburse the FY 2018-2019 bursary amounting to Sh 397,656,594 million .

Upon receiving that permission on the same day, the county Treasury sent a request to CBK through Form C to requisition money from CBK and release the money to the county.

However, some MCAs had raised concerns that the list of beneficiaries might have changed with some of them shifting from one school to another since the list was released last year in December.

"There might be a change on list of beneficiaries who might have changed school or those who might not be in need of bursary funds anymore ,” said Robert Mbatia, chairman of the Budget committee.