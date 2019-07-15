Man charged with beating up friend, embarrassing him

A man has been charged with beating up his friend for allegedly enjoying himself in a restaurant and refusing to do him some favours.

Moiz Yusuf denied the charges before Kibera Chief Magistrate Joyce Gandani.

He allegedly invaded Venom Restaurant in Westlands within Nairobi County, where his friend Kusal Shangrajka was refreshing, and serious beat him up in the presence of his friends on July 7, 2019.

The accused allegedly rained blows and kicks on his friend and embarrassed him before other patrons.

The matter was reported at Parklands Police Station and the accused arrested with the help of security guards in the hotel.

Kusal was rushed to Aga Khan Hospital where he was treated, given a P3 form later and was discharged.

On Friday, Yusuf asked for lenient bond terms saying he was a man from humble back ground and also promised to abide by all court proceedings.

The magistrate released him on Sh50,000 bond and cash bail of Sh15,000.

The matter will be mentioned on August 2, when Yusuf will be served with witness statements and documentary evidence.

Gandani also directed the matter to be heard on September 23.