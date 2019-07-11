Court declines to stop demolition of Pimp my Ride car wash

A Nairobi court on Wednesday declined to stop City Hall from demolishing Pimp My Ride Car Wash.

Instead, its owner - businessman Patrick Nderitu - was directed to file and serve the respondents with his application and appear in court on Thursday (today) for further directions.

Nderitu had sought the court's intervention to prevent Governor Michael Sonko from bulldozing the premises at the corner of Kenyatta Avenue and Muindi Mbingu Street.

Nderitu also sought orders to restrain the county from harassing and threatening or intimidating his employees.

City Hall had on July 2 served him with a seven-day enforcement notice which indicated that they were carrying out illegal construction on property 209/908 Kenyatta Avenue/Muindi Mbingu Street.

Nderitu believed that the impending demolitions will be carried out on the basis of personal issues and vendetta against him.

He was apprehensive that the county government will enter into the property and demolish the ongoing development as had happened on May 27 when Sonko led a demolition squad that flattened the car wash and accessories.

Nderitu claimed his company is in lawful possession of the property on the strength of a lease agreement it had with the landlord.

"Pimp my Ride applied and was granted all the necessary permits from the County before construction on the property and as such, the impending actions by the county are not only illegal but completely unwarranted," the application read.

The businessman wanted the court to bar the county from conducting the demolition and also for the OCS Central Police Station to ensure compliance with the orders.

Pimp my Ride is located where Simmers Bar and Restaurant was situated.

Simmers was demolished in March last year.