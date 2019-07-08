Kibera watchman accused of sodomising boy, cutting his finger

A security guard was yesterday charged in a Kibera court with sodomising a minor and chopping off his finger with a knife after luring him to his house.

David Kirima, a security guard with a private security firm, is alleged to have committed the offence in Langa, Kibera, on February 2. He denied the charges before Kibera chief magistrate Joyce Gandani and was released on bond.

The court heard that the boy was playing at a nearby field when the accused convinced him to visit him. That is when Kirima is alleged to have turned violent and molested the boy.

The boy suffered from epilepsy. After the assault, the court was told the suspect forced the boy to wash his clothes and take a shower to hide evidence. The accused then let him leave the house.

The boy was in pain and he told his mother who reported the matter to Kilimani police station leading to the suspect's arrest.

A doctor at Kenyatta National Hospital Marrian Isiomo told court that the hospital received the sodomy case a day after it happened. The boy was given medication and released to go back home.

She said the knife cuts on the boy's left, small finger were examined and it was confirmed that he had been cut by the accused.

Isiomo said there were some tears on the boy's private part and anus which confirmed that the minor was sodomised.

Isiomo also told the court that the minor was suffering from epilepsy and after he was sodomised he got convulsions resulting in shock.

She said the hospital has a file of the boy to prove that he was sodomised. Isiomo said the boy visited the hospital for some days.

She filed a post-rape care report in court which the prosecution marked as an exhibit.

However, the accused denied the claims of using a knife to cut the boy.

The Magistrate directed that the matter to be heard further on November 5 .

(Edited by P. Wanambisi)