DENIES ASSAULTING HER

Man seeks court help to take 'slaying' wife to rural home

He says she disappears and comes back when she wants

In Summary

• He is charged with assaulting wife over a missing cup of milk.

• Says she has become a nuisance in the city as all she does is 'slay'.

by CLAUSE MASIKA
Nairobi
04 July 2019 - 00:00
A man charged with assaulting his wife over a cup of milk has requested the court's help to take her to meet his parents. 

George Odhiambo is accused of assaulting Esther Akinyi over a missing cup of milk at their home in Riruta in Kawangware, Nairobi county, on May 18 around 10 pm. He allegedly broke her teeth. 

When he appeared in court, Odhiambo looked fragile and confused.

He raised his hand and requested Kibera senior resident magistrate Boaz Ombewa's permission to speak about a burning issue. He said he only saw his 'slaying' wife when there was a need and wanted to take her to his rural Kakamega home.

Odhiambo told the court his wife had lied that she was two months pregnant. After using his tricks and taking her to a private hospital, he said, it turned out she was five months pregnant.

He told the court he wondered how the pregnancy had developed so fast. 

"My wife is slaying in town, Kawangware, Kangemi and other areas and she needs to be taken home for my parents to know her," Odhiambo said, adding that she had become a nuisance in the city.

Efforts to convince her to go home, he said, had not been fruitful since "she always disappears from the house and only comes back when she feels like it".

"There is a day she left on Tuesday and she came back on Thursday without my permission. How will my parents believe I have a wife?" he asked. 

Odhiambo denied assaulting his wife and said she has a gap in her front teeth.

 

He told the court that the only way to solve the problem was by taking her home. 

On Wednesday, the suspect told the court that he was a common man with no money and requested for lenient bond terms.

The magistrate advised him on the importance of staying peaceful as a couple.

Ombewa told him to look into ways of solving such issues in an amicable manner. 

Odhiambo was released on a Sh50,000 bond or a cash bail of Sh30,000.

The matter will be mentioned on July 16 and heard on August 29. 

Edited by R.Wamochie 

