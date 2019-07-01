City MCA arrested over heroin haul seized at JKIA

Ngei MCA Redson Onyango is expected to be arraigned and charged this week after he was arrested on Friday evening in relation to drug trafficking.

The ODM ward representative is serving his first term as an elected MCA. According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Onyango was linked to a package seized at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi, on April 1. It allegedly contained heroin.

"He will be charged with the offence of trafficking narcotics," the DCI said on its Facebook page.

Drug abuse is becoming rampant. According to the police, slums have turned into a huge market for heroin. The situation has been compounded by the fact that the narcotics are easily available.

Across the city, addiction is becoming a complex problem. Compulsiveness makes it difficult for many users to control the drugs despite their harmful consequences.

Young people, who would otherwise engage in productive economic activities, fall in the worst-hit bracket. In recent years, therefore, the government has intensified the war on narcotics.

In May, one person was arrested and more than 100 sachets of heroin seized by the police in Nairobi's Mathare slums.

The 30-year-old suspect was said to be the main supplier. He was nabbed during a raid on Kampala Ndogo estate.

"What we have yet to establish is how these drugs find their way into the slums and the barons behind them because the suspect we have arrested is just a seller," Nairobi DCI head Bernard Nyakwaka said.

(Edited by F'Orieny)