We support the handshake – Nairobi Jubilee MCAs

Nairobi assembly Majority Leader Abdi Hassan Guyo yesterday told Jubilee MCAs to focus on the party's vision as they carry out their delegated duties.
Guyo said ward reps support the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga. He said the truce has brought unity and peace to Kenyans.
"As Jubilee members, we had a vision and we are in total support of the 10 years leadership of President Uhuru Kenyatta and another 10 years for Deputy President William Ruto,” he said.
The MCAs distanced themselves from wrangles within the Jubilee party and committed to speaking in one voice.
The Matopeni ward rep condemned any actions by party members which have led to perceptions of a split within Jubilee.
"Any diversionary tactics either by speech or campaigns at this moment should be discouraged and elected leaders should focus on service delivery," he said.
The city ward reps were hesitant on whether or not party secretary general Raphael Tuju should resign as suggested by a section of Jubilee MPs.
"On the issue of our secretary general Tuju, if the leaked audio is authentic then it is unfortunate to hear him say such. The vision of Jubilee is to unite people but the audio speaks to the contrary," Guyo said.
In the audio clip doing rounds on social media, two people alleged to be Tuju and former Limuru MP George Nyanja are heard exchanging anti-Ruto statements.
The telephone recording purportedly reveals Tuju and Nyanja discussing a plot to demand Ruto’s ouster.
As a result, a section of Jubilee MPs wants Tuju to either resign or be sacked for fueling division within the ruling party. Others have come out to defend him.
Guyo also urged the Jubilee women MPs to avoid sideshows and work together.
In the past few weeks, Jubilee women MPs have split into two rival camps. One group supports President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga, while the other is linked to Deputy President William Ruto.
The divide is so deep that it has triggered the formation of two amorphous groupings akin to the Kieleweke and Tangatanga brigades.
“As for the women MPs belonging to Jubilee they should be a leading example. They should speak in one voice and be a mirror to women in the society," Guyo said.
Going around in rallies showing disunity portrays themselves as distractors and unfocused, he said.
