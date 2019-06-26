We support the handshake – Nairobi Jubilee MCAs

Nairobi assembly Majority Leader Abdi Hassan Guyo yesterday told Jubilee MCAs to focus on the party's vision as they carry out their delegated duties.

Guyo said ward reps support the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga. He said the truce has brought unity and peace to Kenyans.

"As Jubilee members, we had a vision and we are in total support of the 10 years leadership of President Uhuru Kenyatta and another 10 years for Deputy President William Ruto,” he said.

The MCAs distanced themselves from wrangles within the Jubilee party and committed to speaking in one voice.

The Matopeni ward rep condemned any actions by party members which have led to perceptions of a split within Jubilee.

"Any diversionary tactics either by speech or campaigns at this moment should be discouraged and elected leaders should focus on service delivery," he said.

The city ward reps were hesitant on whether or not party secretary general Raphael Tuju should resign as suggested by a section of Jubilee MPs.