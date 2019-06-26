City Hall can't account for Sh18.7m beautification cash

County officials appearing before the assembly watchdog yesterday failed to account for how Sh18.7 million Nairobi beautification project was spent.

Finance chief officer Halkano Waqo and acting chief officer for environment Mohammed Abdi admitted that the payment vouchers were not attached to their submissions.

The officials only presented vouchers amounting to Sh640,000 confounding the Public Accounts Committee.

“What I can explain before this committee as the briefing from the sector is that the Sh18 million was allocated for beautification but it was not used for that purpose,” Abdi said.

What has been used is only Sh640,000 but whether the figure will add up or not we will consult the accountants and bring before the committee, he said.

The committee was told part of the money in question was used as per diem for some City Hall officials.

Sh46,000 was paid for one Charles Gatara to attend a workshop Machakos. Another Sh37,000 was paid to an unnamed official who travelled to Lagos in Nigeria under unclear circumstances.

Karen MCA David Mberia raised concerns why the executive submitted vouchers amounting not less than half of the amount being questioned.

The chief officers blamed each other on who was to submit the required vouchers and the receipts of the payments done on the beautification programme.

Kilimani MCA Moses Ogeto accused the Finance chief officers of running away from his responsibilities.

“The chief officer being the county chief accountant should have all documents pertaining to payments of the county,” he said.

County director for environment Isaac Muraya informed the committee that all required vouchers and receipts were forwarded to Waqo.

“As far as I' m concerned all documents were submitted to the chief officer for finance. It is public knowledge that all documents regarding payments are meant to be with the finance department,” he said.

However, Waqo said that an easy way of the dealing with the inquiry would be to compel all departments to submit their documents.

“In preparation for the PAC committee sittings, the finance department asked all directors to be accountable for their submissions because they have the expertise in what has been going on in their departments,” he said

He defended his office saying when the queries came, they were directed to specific departments and each had the mandate to gather its evidence.

Nominated MCA Millicent Jagero asked Waqo why was it an issue for the vouchers to be submitted before the committee if the same documents were submitted when Governor Mike Sonko was summoned before the Senate.

Maurice Oyoo from the Auditor General's office said they were not satisfied with the submissions from the executive.

Nominated MCA June Ndegwa said the executive was taking the committee for a ride and they should bring the required vouchers.

The committee chairman Wilfred Odalo ruled that the officials should appear before it July 2 with all vouchers raised for the payments and any other financial documents.

‘‘These issues involve public money we cannot take them lightly, we want the officers before to appear again with all supporting documents together with accountants at these departments,” he said.

(edited by O. Owino)