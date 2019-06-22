Uhuru, Ruto allies divided on call for Jubilee PG

The allies of President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto are divided on calls for a Parliamentary Group meeting.

The pro-Ruto Tangatanga wants to use the PG to sort out the differences in the party.

Pro-Uhuru Kieleweke maintains that the President's agenda is to unite the country and that it is not time to politick.

“We all know why we were elected as leaders. We don't need a PG to be told what to do since the President has also asked us to support him to fight corruption, unite the country and make his Big Four Agenda a reality,” Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu told the Star by phone Friday.

Both Tangatanga and Kieleweke came into being after Uhuru went silent on his support for Ruto's 2022 presidential bid soon after his handshake with opposition leader Raila Odinga on March 9, 2018. The handshake was meant to end their political hostility.

“We all know that the few misguided elements within Jubilee and some bitter souls who are against Ruto from succeeding Uhuru are desperately clutching at straws. I wonder the forum they will use to prosecute that evil agenda,” Belgut MP Nelson Koech said.

Tangatanga argues that the PG will unite the party by ensuring all members are pushing a common agenda. They say that those opposing the PG are against Ruto's 2022 bid.

"If we continue this way, Jubilee will lose terribly. We can't choose between Uhuru and Ruto. Let them call us so that we put the house in order," nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura said.

"Yes, we need the PG since we are becoming divided and fighting imaginary enemies."