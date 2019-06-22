Uhuru, Ruto allies divided on call for Jubilee PG

•Tangatanga wants to use the PG to sort out the widening rift in the party.
•Kieleweke says Uhuru has already set his agenda, which party members must follow.
The allies of President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto are divided on calls for a Parliamentary Group meeting.
The pro-Ruto Tangatanga wants to use the PG to sort out the differences in the party.
Pro-Uhuru Kieleweke maintains that the President's agenda is to unite the country and that it is not time to politick.
“We all know why we were elected as leaders. We don't need a PG to be told what to do since the President has also asked us to support him to fight corruption, unite the country and make his Big Four Agenda a reality,” Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu told the Star by phone Friday.
Both Tangatanga and Kieleweke came into being after Uhuru went silent on his support for Ruto's 2022 presidential bid soon after his handshake with opposition leader Raila Odinga on March 9, 2018. The handshake was meant to end their political hostility.
“We all know that the few misguided elements within Jubilee and some bitter souls who are against Ruto from succeeding Uhuru are desperately clutching at straws. I wonder the forum they will use to prosecute that evil agenda,” Belgut MP Nelson Koech said.
Tangatanga argues that the PG will unite the party by ensuring all members are pushing a common agenda. They say that those opposing the PG are against Ruto's 2022 bid.
"If we continue this way, Jubilee will lose terribly. We can't choose between Uhuru and Ruto. Let them call us so that we put the house in order," nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura said.
"Yes, we need the PG since we are becoming divided and fighting imaginary enemies."
Mumias East's Benjamin Washiali told the Star that everybody in Jubilee was equal and the party will stick to its manifesto. He said that nothing has changed between Uhuru and Ruto since the 2017 general elections.
“Jubilee is not in a crisis but we should have a PG on a number of issues in Parliament. One of them is the housing levy and other things in the budget,” Washiali said.
Murang'a Woman Representative Sabina Chege said by phone that those calling for the PG want to show they are not disobedient to Uhuru.
“The President and Raila have always said that the handshake and BBI have nothing to do with the 2022 polls. We all agree people are fighting but this should be treated like siblings rivalry,” Sabina said.
"As Jubilee, people will tell us whom to support in 2022."
The Woman Rep acknowledged that the party was not moving in the same direction since some people are only interested in the 2022 polls.
“If you don't respect a person who is in authority you don't deserve to be respected. People should relax and do their work since everyone has a responsibility,” she said.