Chief's son charged with robbery

A former Kayole chief's son was yesterday charged with robbery with violence.

Ochola Juma, 30, denied the charges before Makadara Senior Resident Magistrate Steven Jalang'o.

He said that he was an innocent man and police nearly killed him during his arrest.

Ochola, who could not stand properly in court, accused the officers of plucking his two front teeth and breaking his hip.

He asked the court for lenient bond terms saying his was a case of mistaken identity.

“Your honour, someone just pointed at me because I was wearing a black jacket and they beat me merciless before taking me to the cells,” he told the court.

He said he was unable to walk before they took him to the hospital for treatment.

The magistrate ordered that the DCI Kayole police station investigates the allegations by the accused.

In the case before court, Ochola is accused of violently robbing Kevin Maina of his mobile phone valued at Sh5,000 and cash Sh200 on June 13 at Nyaura area in Embakasi.

According to police reports, the complainant had received a call from his girlfriend while at Matopeni area and he went to visit her.

While at the gate of his girlfriend's house, he took out his phone to call her only to be ambushed by the accused armed with a pistol and demanding his phone and cash.

Maina reported the incident to the police who traced and arrested the accused.

Police said that an angry mob who knew the accused as a criminal in the area descended on him and beat him up until he was rescued by the officers.

The court released Ochola on a surety bond of Sh500,000. The case will be heard on October 3.