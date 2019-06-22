Close

RELEASED ON BOND

Chief's son charged with robbery

Accused claims his was a case of mistaken identity

In Summary

• Ochola Juma, 30, denied the charges before Makadara Senior Resident Magistrate Steven Jalang'o.

• He said that he was an innocent man and police nearly killed him during his arrest. 

by CAROLYNE KUBWA Court Reporter
Nairobi
22 June 2019 - 00:00

A former Kayole chief's son was yesterday charged with robbery with violence.

Ochola Juma, 30, denied the charges before Makadara Senior Resident Magistrate Steven Jalang'o.

He said that he was an innocent man and police nearly killed him during his arrest. 

Ochola, who could not stand properly in court, accused the officers of plucking his two front teeth and breaking his hip.

He asked the court for lenient bond terms saying his was a case of mistaken identity.

“Your honour, someone just pointed at me because I was wearing a black jacket and they beat me merciless before taking me to the cells,” he told the court.

He said he was unable to walk before they took him to the hospital for treatment. 

The magistrate ordered that the DCI Kayole police station investigates the allegations by the accused.

In the case before court, Ochola is accused of violently robbing Kevin Maina of his mobile phone valued at Sh5,000 and cash Sh200 on June 13 at Nyaura area in Embakasi.

According to police reports, the complainant had received a call from his girlfriend while at Matopeni area and he went to visit her. 

While at the gate of his girlfriend's house, he took out his phone to call her only to be ambushed by the accused armed with a pistol and demanding his phone and cash.

Maina reported the incident to the police who traced and arrested the accused.

Police said that an angry mob who knew the accused as a criminal in the area descended on him and beat him up until he was rescued by the officers.

The court released Ochola on a surety bond of Sh500,000. The case will be heard on October 3.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by CAROLYNE KUBWA Court Reporter
Nairobi
22 June 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Ruto allies retreat ahead of Uhuru visit to Eldoret
    1d ago Rift Valley

  2. Miraa-muguku wars: Embu traders ban Meru sellers
    2d ago Eastern

  3. MCAs want former senator Kivuti to suceed Wambora
    1d ago Eastern

  4. Couple starts to repay Sh1bn obtained falsely from public
    4mo ago Central

  5. Rivatex revival in full throttle as Uhuru set to open new ...
    1d ago Rift Valley

Latest Videos