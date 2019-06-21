City MCAs pass supplementary budget to settle bills

City MCAs have passed the third supplementary budget of Sh4 billion to pay off the county's pending bills.

This follows President Kenyatta's order on Madaraka Day to national and county governments to settle pending bills without queries by June 30.

Assembly Finance, Budget and Appropriations committee chairman Robert Mbatia on Wednesday said the supplementary estimates were submitted to provide a basis for payment of pending bills that were verified and approved.

A pending bills committee was formed and gazetted in March last year by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to scrutinise all debts at City Hall before they are paid.

The 10-member team headed by former EACC boss Patrick Lumumba was to audit Nairobi county's Sh60 billion pending bills.

At the end of the verification period, the pending bills committee okayed bills worth Sh5.3 billion, Mbatia said.

Majority Leader Abdi Hassan Guyo said the money should be used before June 30.

“We ask the Finance executive that the estimates should be properly utilized before the end of the financial year to avoid the money being returned to the Treasury,” he said.

The committee's vice chair Patrick Karani said settlement of pending bills will increase stability in the county.

“Many staff and city residents have suffered because some debts go as far as the previous regime. But once they are paid off it will also be a relief not only to the county government but city residents as well,” he said.

Highrise MCA Kennedy Oyugi raised concerns over the slow absorption rate despite the assembly passing budgets.

"There is a great concern on the manner in which the executive has been implementing the funds especially those allocated to projects. We need to see proper utilisation of the money we pass as budgets,” he said.

Mbatia said for the next financial year’s budget the committee has set guidelines for proper absorption of county funds.

Nominated MCA Susan Makungu supported the budget, saying it will ensure that all contractors are paid in time.

On April 30, the county assembly approved the second supplementary budget for the financial year 2018-2019 worth Sh33.34 billion.