KAREN BREAK-IN

Casual workers charged with burglary

They are accused of stealing property of Kennedy Jadn Kwaji while he attended a meeting in town

Three casual labourers  were on Tuesday  charged with sneaking into the house of a businessman and stealing  two beds, mattresses and bed sheets while he was away.

The three also stole electronics worth Sh304,000 during the burglary in Karen.

James Rono Kamajiwa, Mathew Mungai and Edwin Omondi are accused of stealing the property of Kennedy Jadn Kwaji while he attended a meeting in town.

The suspects are accused of committing the offense on diverse dates between March 3 and June 4.

They denied the charges before Kibera chief magistrate Joyce Gandani, saying they only took mattresses and other items for use and intended to return them to the owner.

It is alleged that the trio keenly monitored the movements of the complainant and when he left the compound, they entered his bedroom and stole the items after they failed to access where he keeps his money.

They entered the compound after cutting Kwaji's fence and proceeded to break the door.

On arriving home from town, the complainant was shocked to find his house broken into and the  items missing.

He reported the matter to Hardy police station, leading to the arrest of the three.

They were nabbed while dancing to music from one of the electronic systems they had stolen.

The magistrate released them on a bond of Sh300,000 or  cash bail of Sh100,000 pending hearing on August 18.

by CLAUSE MASIKA
Nairobi
06 June 2019 - 00:00

