Suspect in cop murder arrested fleeing to Uganda

The main suspect in the murder of a police officer attached to Parliament has been arrested.

Erick Oyono Nyakundi, believed to be 30 years was arrested on Saturday around 8am from what was believed to be his hideout at Swam Town.

It was suspected that Oyono had fled away on the night of May 23, to Kisii, Bungoma, Kitale and Mount Elgon areas.

Oyono is believed to be the boyfriend to the late Hellen Kwamboka who was found dead in her house in Umoja estate, Nairobi on May 24.