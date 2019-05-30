Don’t ignore menstrual hygiene, Nairobi first lady tells leaders

Nairobi County's first lady Primrose Mbuvi has called out on leaders to make use of their positions to address issues of menstrual hygiene.

Speaking during the World Menstrual Hygiene day at Daniel Komboni primary school in Korogocho, Nairobi, she said ignoring menstrual hygiene is a violation of girls' rights.

“It is a violation of young girls' rights to miss twenty per cent of school days in a given year due to lack of sanitary products. Let us all take a minute and imagine how inconvenient, uncomfortable and embarrassing it is for women and girls not to have access to even the most basic facilities to manage their menstruation. Leaders should take more responsibility,” she said.

Mbuvi stated that many girls in Nairobi and other counties experience barriers to high-quality menstrual hygiene.

Research shows up to 65 per cent of women and girls in Kenya cannot afford sanitary pads.

“Education is the most powerful tool in our lives and as a society, let us ensure that our girls don’t miss school due to lack of sanitary products," she said.

Currently, the Nairobi County government is working on plans to introduce incinerators in schools for disposal of waste sanitary materials.

The first lady further lauded individuals, NGOs and community-based organisations which have initiated projects to deliver sustainable, reusable, locally sourced or low-cost sanitary pads to women.

“I wish to urge all of us to re-dedicate ourselves to give our women and girls a good environment to live in by ensuring access to menstrual products and giving equal education opportunities to both boys and girls,” Mbuvi said.

On his part, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko called on leaders to take their time to address issues of menstrual hygiene.

“Together we can empower every woman and girl to manage their menstruation safely and without shame. All women and girls should be able to manage their menstruation hygienically, safely, in privacy and with dignity,” stated Sonko.

The world menstrual hygiene day was marked on Tuesday.

The event was attended by Nairobi County education CEC Lucia Mulwa, former Kathiani MP Wavinya Ndeti, Korogocho MCA Naftali Ogola, among other leaders.

After the event, Mbuvi distributed sanitary towels to all the female pupils at Daniel Komboni primary school while their male counterparts were given boxers and washing soaps.

She thereafter proceeded to Korogocho Jamia mosque where she extended her generosity to the Muslim mothers by donating foodstuff to them as they observe the holy month of Ramadhan.