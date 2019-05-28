Companies probed on disposal of waste into Nairobi River

Four companies risk closure if found culpable of polluting the Nairobi River and its environs.

The County Assembly Committee on Environment is for the second week investigating the dumping of waste into the river. The management of two companies — Tononoka Rolling Mills and Supa Loaf Ltd — has been questioned.

The committee was not satisfied with the response from the companies and members will make site visits before preparing a comprehensive report.

The other companies targeted are Steel structures and Akamba Limited.

The committee, led by chairman John Kamau, said the investigations will help establish the companies that pollute natural resources, which the Nairobi Regeneration Committee is struggling to clean.

"We want to ensure there is no company that is contributing to the destruction of our environment in any manner. Our governor [Mike Sonko] is putting in efforts to clean the river and the city's environment, while some companies continue depositing waste. This must stop," Kamau said.

Some companies were turned away due to lack of proper documentation during the inquiry that started last week.

Minority chief whip Peter Imwatok yesterday told the Star that all companies must appear before the committee for interrogation.

"This is not out of malice but we have residents who tip members on these companies. It is only fair if we get to hear their side of the story and also involve the executive when it comes to inspection," Imwatok said.

Tononoka Rolling Mills, which appeared before the committee on Thursday, was questioned on open burning and improper disposal of slag from its furnace.

Slag is stony waste matter separated from metals during the smelting of ore.

This was after the county officials visited the company on May 10 and submitted their findings before the committee.

The directors said representatives of Nairobi Water and Sewerage company visited and inspected their premises in 2017 and confirmed there was no discharge of raw water in the river.

Navin Savla, one of the directors, said they recycle their water and there was no discharge into the river.

Imwatok questioned the findings by Nairobi Water saying the discharge might have changed between 2017 and now.

"That was two years ago. How sure are we that there is no outlet in your company that deposits contaminated water into Nairobi River?" he asked.

The committee gave the company 21 days to instal grease interceptor and drainage system. It should also erect paved concrete sections where crap metal chips are handed.

The company was also instructed to contract a licensed and competent waste collector to take care of slag and municipal waste.

Supa Loaf Limited was turned away for lack of proper documentation.

Dogbones Limited and Supa Loaf are scheduled to appear before the committee today ( Tuesday).