New machines to improve maternal care at Pumwani

Pumwani Maternity hospital has been kitted with multi-purpose machines to improve maternal care.

The machines, which were installed on Wednesday, include 10 warmers and resuscitators for the newborns.

Head of clinical services Beth Maina said the machines will offer respiratory support to newborns with breathing problems.

“The new machines will come in handy since 80-100 babies are delivered at Pumwani Maternity Hospital every day, with a number of them having complications at birth,” Dr Maina said.

The machines will also provide phototherapy for jaundice, a condition of yellowness on the bodies of some new babies.

The head of Newborn Unit, Oringa Nyakina, said the mortality rate at the facility will be greatly reduced.

“These machines are multi-purpose and they will help us a lot to save the lives of our babies. We hope to use them effectively to help mother help their sick newborns to recover,” Nyakina said.

Governor Mike Sonko said Pumwani will also start offering outpatient services.

“The influx we are experiencing in our hospitals is because of the good services we are offering. We will continue giving quality services to our people," Sonko said.

The 93-year-old hospital offers free maternity care but has no outpatient service.

County Health executive Mohammed Dagane and Health chief officer Washington Makodingo had earlier announced that the hospital will start offering pre- and postnatal care.

The health officials had said the county will extend the services for mothers and delivered babies in order to get efficient services.

Pumwani Maternity has had a major transformation since September last year after the discovery of 12 dead infants in bags at the facility.

A fully equipped cold room, a new oxygen plant, a modern surgical unit for deliveries and extra delivery wards have been installed.

Last month, a breast milk bank was opened at the largest maternity hospital in the country.