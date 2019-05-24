City workers to get pay rise, medical cover next month

Nairobi county workers will benefit from leave allowance and medical cover after City Hall announced it will implement the 2012 collective bargaining agreement next month.

The CBA was registered before judge Nelson Abuodha of the Labour court, paving the way for workers from all cadres to get at least 15 per cent pay increment.

The announcement brings to an end protracted negotiations that started in 2015.

The pay rise was to take effect in the 2017-2018 financial year but it never happened despite the county allocating Sh800 million for the CBA.

Governor Mike Sonko on Wednesday said from next month the 13,000 county workers will enjoy a 15 - 28 per cent salary increment .

On Monday, the High Court dismissed a petition by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission to reverse the decision that led to the CBA .

The SRC wanted the parties to restart negotiations and propose a new figure.

"My government doesn't have any issue with our staff and after the High Court decision on Monday, in June I will implement the CBA," Sonko said.

City Hall will spend at least Sh1 billion to meet the rise in basic wages.

The workers union says the CBA is divided into two: monetary and non-monetary terms. Workers will also benefit from perks like leave allowances and medical cover.

Last December, City Hall had promised to implement a 15 per cent pay hike deal struck between the county government and the workers union in May 2017 which was registered in September 2018.

Nairobi branch union secretary Benson Oriaro, in a letter dated February 4, 2019, issued a strike notice to the county government.

"Due to non-compliance and by disowning your own promise vide letter ref: 12/2018 dated December 13, 2018, to implement in January we, hereby, invoke Section 18 of the Employment Act 20007, to parade the entire Nairobi county government workforce at City Hall beginning February 12,2019, to demand full implementation as registered," the letter read.

The union went on strike for 12 days protesting failure of Sonko's administration to implement the 2012 CBA .

However, Sonko accused the SRC of not honouring the agreement resulting in delays to implement the deal.

The workers union changed tune and also faulted the SRC. The strike disrupted services in the city.

Cleaners, clinicians and cemetery workers left their workstations unattended.

The standoff between City Hall workers and the SRC ended up in court.

In an attempt to resolve the grievances , Labour Cabinet Secretary Labour Ukur Yatani met the union officials.

Yatani said the stand-off between the SRC and the workers was “unique” because it lacked the element of disagreement between the employer and the employees.