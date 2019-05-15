Woman denies stabbing neighbour to avenge dove's wings

A Lang'ata woman is said to have stabbed her neighbour for allegedly breaking the wings of "her beautiful dove".

On Monday, Beryl Bochachi denied in a Kibera court that she stabbed Lydia Abuga with a kitchen knife on May 8 in Southland, Lang’ata.

She was also denied injuring Abuga's mother by strangling her.

Magistrate Renee Kitagwa was told that the accused attacked Abuga and her mother for "conspiring to kill my dove".

The matter was resolved by elders and neighbours but a days later, Bochachi allegedly attacked Abuga again demanding to know why she wanted to kill her dove.

She accused the complainant of attacking her bird and the animals in her compound.

The villagers arrested her and took her to Lang’ata police station.

The complainant was treated at Kenyatta National Hospital before recording a statement at Lang’ata police station.

Bochachi was freed on a Sh50,000 bond or Sh30,000 bail. The hearing will be on June 6 after the mention on May 17.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)