Outering Road residents want roofed footbridges

City residents along Outering road want footbridges roofed to protect them from harsh weather.

Residents said the new bridges do not have roof covers, leaving them to be rained on.

"The roofs should be covered like the ones on Thika Superhighway to shelter the pedestrians when they are using the bridges," said Thomas Otieno, a Tena resident.

The residents also want the footbridges installed with security lights for safety, especially at night.

"The bridge was recently opened but at night it becomes risky because the places are dark with no lights and might attract muggers," said Sophia Njeri, Umoja resident.

Kenya Urban Roads Authority communication officer John Cheboi said the roofs will be placed in the final design of the footbridges.