Give us new market, answers — Toi traders

Nairobi's Toi Market traders are back business after suspected arson fire razed a section of the market.

The business community wants answers and an end to the frequent fires. Seven blazes have broken out since 2014.

Traders have constructed stalls with iron sheet roofs and wooden stands. Most stalls do not have barriers between them.

They want a new, modern market and Governor Mike Sonko promised it would be rebuilt.

On March 12, a fire suspected to have been caused by an electrical fault destroyed goods worth millions of shillings.

Several businesspeople suffered severe cuts and burns as they tried to salvage what was left of their businesses.

On the same day, Governor Sonko accompanied by MCAs visited the market and donated Sh5 million to the operators.

The money was used to purchase iron sheets, nails and timber to rebuild the stalls.

Poor drainage, insufficient water and negligence by the county government have been cited as the market's major problems.

Water vendors charge high prices.