Give us new market, answers — Toi traders

Nairobi's Toi Market traders are back business after suspected arson fire razed a section of the market.
The business community wants answers and an end to the frequent fires. Seven blazes have broken out since 2014.
Traders have constructed stalls with iron sheet roofs and wooden stands. Most stalls do not have barriers between them.
They want a new, modern market and Governor Mike Sonko promised it would be rebuilt.
On March 12, a fire suspected to have been caused by an electrical fault destroyed goods worth millions of shillings.
Several businesspeople suffered severe cuts and burns as they tried to salvage what was left of their businesses.
On the same day, Governor Sonko accompanied by MCAs visited the market and donated Sh5 million to the operators.
The money was used to purchase iron sheets, nails and timber to rebuild the stalls.
Poor drainage, insufficient water and negligence by the county government have been cited as the market's major problems.
Water vendors charge high prices.
The open-air market is famous for used clothes, fresh produce, artefacts and toys.
It is on the outskirts of the Kibera slum, one of the biggest informal settlements in Africa, about seven kilometres from the CBD.
The Suna Road market on four acres has 3,500 stalls and accommodates more than 5,000 small-scale traders.
Traders are faced by daily challenges which affect their mode of business in the market.
"We need water to clean our products but we end up spending a lot of money on a basic need. A 10-litre jerrycan of water can cost Sh10 and in a day you might use five of them," Monica Awino said.
Traders have urged the county to solve the water shortage, saying it might lead to cholera, bilharzia and other diseases.
Flooding
Poor drainage is another big problem.
The market lacks enough drains and trenches to allow for the free flow of water. Parts of the market flood when it rains.
"The poor drainage makes the market muddy and customers sometimes stay away," trader Juma Wafula said.
When it's cold and rainy, it's difficult to do business in the open market and traders have to do business.
Traders want the whole market rebuilt and modernised.
Sonko has promised it will be rebuilt.
But leaders only flock the market during the electioneering period, or after a big fire.
"The leaders never come here on regular visits. Does it take a crisis for them to come and hear our plight?" a trader asked.
The informal market has been plagued by numerous infernos, sparking speculations that there's a plot by some traders and land grabbers to eject them with arson.
Fires broke out in November 2014, June 2015, February 2016, May 2017, January 2018 and the latest in March.
It has been often reported that small traders and investors are constantly fighting the fires that destroy their livelihoods.
Police investigations are unproductive. There no arrests and convictions.
