Suspects in activist Caroline Mwatha's murder released

Four people accused of killing human rights activist Caroline Mwatha have been granted bail. 

A postmortem report showed Mwatha died after a botched abortion at a clinic in Dandora Phase 1. Her body was found at the City Mortuary on February 12 after she went missing a week before. 

Betty Akinyi, her son Dale Richard Ramoya, Michael Onchiri, and Alexander Gitau were charged with the death. They allegedly conspired to murder the Dandora-based activist and her unborn child on February 7 and disposed of her body.

They denied any wrongdoing and were remanded in police custody. 

On Friday, the accused were granted  Sh300,000 bail or Sh500,000 bond each.

Justice Jessie Lesiit said there was no compelling reason to allow their continued detention.

“I will grant the accused bail but with caution. The accused shall not go to the New Njiru Clinic, which is said to be the crime scene. They shall also not interfere with witnesses,” she said.

“Failure to adhere to the terms, the bail shall be revoked.”

Initially, there were six suspects. Two were turned into state witnesses. 

On Wednesday, the prosecution opposed their release, saying Akinyi has an ongoing case at a Kigumo court, where she was charged with child theft.

 

The prosecution cited Chief Inspector Joseph Wanjohi’s investigations and observations that if released the suspects would interfere with investigations.

One suspect has already evaded arrest and the prosecution said if the other suspects are released, they would work together to undermine the case.

But the accused committed to attend court religiously and comply with all conditions. They said they have strong family ties and were in no way flight risks. 

(Edited by F'Orieny)

AKELLO ODENYO
Nairobi
03 May 2019

