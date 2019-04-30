Sakaja firm owes city Sh40m rates — state document

A company partly owned by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja allegedly has not paid rates to the Nairobi City County Government amounting to Sh40 million.

The company, Seven Stars Media Limited, yesterday was identified in the CR12 Form tabled before the Senate Committee on County Public Accounts and Investment, which is chaired by Moses Kajwang.

The other two owners-shareholders are Ronald Kamwiko and James Omondi.

A CR12 is an official and legal confirmation or certificate by the Registrar of Companies indicating a company's details and directors and shareholders of a company.

The company is involved in outdoor advertising.

Speaking to the star on Monday, Sonko's communications director Elkana Jacob said the Sh40 million the debt has accumulated over six years.

“We have written several times to the Senator's office but we have not received any down payment on the debt,” Jacob said.

He released photos of what he said were Seven Stars Media billboards in Nairobi.