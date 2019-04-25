We will not accept Elachi back, say City MCAs

The Nairobi County Assembly is anxiously awaiting tomorrow's court ruling on the impeachment of Speaker Beatrice Elachi.

Regardless of the ruling, the ward representatives say they will not have Elachi back and that they will impeach her again if the determination is in her favour.

MCAs on Tuesday said Elachi will remain a stranger in the assembly as her services were no longer needed.

Majority leader Abdi Hassan Guyo said, “We are her employer and when her services were no longer required we sacked her. She was our servant and the court cannot force her down our throats.”

Guyo said that the reps had lost confidence in her and impeached her as per the standing orders. “Her future in the assembly was sealed by the impeachment and members have moved on.”