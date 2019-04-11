Relief for City residents as Mbagathi Hospital introduces dialysis sessions

Makodingo also said the dialysis normally takes four hours and then the machine is cleaned for at least an hour before the next patient comes in.

Normally, patients are required to do two dialysis sessions per week but there are cases where some go for 10 sessions in a month.

National Hospital Insurance Funds (NHIF) patients are fully covered but those who are not but seek to have it done privately are charged Sh 9,500 per session.

In the past, only Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) and Coast General Hospital had the equipment to handle dialysis.

Long queues, and sometimes failure by overloaded machines at KNH made treatment of his kidney disease difficult.

Back in 2015, the ministry of Health leased Sh 38 billion medical equipment to 94 county hospitals among them dialysis machines, CT scan and MRI units.

However, with Mbagathi now having the right equipment, it will ease congestion at KNH.