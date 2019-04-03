FEES ABOLISHED

19,618 kids enrolled in Nairobi ECDEs centres

In Summary

• County aimed to increase the number to 17,000 but has surpassed its target

• The children get free milk

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko with county officials during the launch of the free Early Childhood Development Education programme at Charter Hall on June 29 last year
EDUCATION MATTERS: Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko with county officials during the launch of the free Early Childhood Development Education programme at Charter Hall on June 29 last year
Image: FILE

At least 19,618 Nairobi children have enrolled in Early Childhood Development Education since public ECDE centres' fees were abolished last year.

The county aimed to increase enrolment from 15,295 to 17,000 in January this year, but has surpassed the target.

County assembly Education committee chairperson Milicent Mugadi on Wednesday attributed the increase to improved and quality services.

"When the governor declared ECDE centres free, we had to find ways in which our young children would feel appreciated and at the same time get proper and quality services as they learn," she said.

"We have carried out some renovations in the centres to make them child-friendly and increased the number of teachers."

The Ziwani ward rep said ECDEs teacher are paid on time, which motivates them to do a better job. Nairobi has 205 ECDE centres in public primary schools and 24 stand-alone centres.

In June last year, the county government abolished nursery school fees. About 13,000 children were enrolled in the centres then.

In October 2018, Brookside Dairies partnered with the county government to supply free milk to 17,000 schoolchildren.

In the 2018-19 supplementary budget, ECDEs were allocated Sh205.46 million.

The report states that Sh22.8 million will be spent on providing ECDE milk and Sh50 million to pay new teachers' salaries.

An additional Sh133.176 million will be spent to build 12 new ECDE centres. In the current budget, Sh70 million was allocated for the ECDE programme.

Nursery school graduation rip-offs banned as ‘blackmail’

Nairobi county has banned Early Childhood Development Education graduation ceremonies, calling them costly and illegal.ECDE education is free. ...
Counties
5 months ago

Sonko, Brookside unveil free milk programme for ECDE pupils in Nairobi

Some 17,000 pupils in ECDE centres in Nairobi will benefit from supply of free milk under a programme unveiled by the county government and ...
News
6 months ago
by MAUREEN KINYANJUI News Reporter
Nairobi
03 April 2019 - 15:02

Most Popular

  1. Three fake police officers shot dead in Machakos
    1h ago Eastern

  2. Mombasa church curses 'satanic' Huduma Namba
    5h ago Coast

  3. Please don't separate, Uhuru & Ruto urged
    8h ago Central

  4. Over 8,300 adolescent pregnancies in Makueni last year
    18h ago Eastern

  5. Hasten dams scandal probe for other projects to start, ...
    18h ago Eastern

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES