Meru assembly the new battlefield for Kiraitu-Linturi proxy wars

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi could be eyeing the governor's seat in 2022 election.

Linturi has not publicly declared his interest in the race but could square it off with incumbent Kiraitu Murungi if word going the rounds is anything to go by.

In the meantime, the county assembly seems to be their new battleground. The events of the past week could be a pointer. Linturi's allies in the county assembly have been accused of doing his bidding ahead of the 2022 contest.

At a fundraiser, Ruiri Rwarera MCA Peter Mutuma, a Linturi man, criticised Majority leader Victor Karithi (Athwana ward) for causing divisions in the House. Karithi is known to lend an ear to Kiraitu, hence a clash between the two is seen as one between the senator and the governor.

"Kiraitu should know that Karithi is the person stagnating his development agenda by orchestrating division in the assembly. He is a know-it-all leader and is responsible for fuelling divisions among MCAs," Mutuma said.

In a swift response, however, Karithi hit out at Mutuma as a semi-illiterate politician who being used by Linturi to fight "me for no apparent reason".

"He attended a fundraiser and donated Sh100,000, which he was given by Mithika Linturi. That's why he was firing salvos at me," he said.

Karithi also accused Linturi of plotting to have him ousted from the Majority leader seat. He cautioned the senator to focus on his roles.

"I don’t know why Mithika always attacks me by sending emissaries. He should state his agenda," he said.

Reading from the same script with Karithi were MCAs Mwiti Romano (Kangeta), Jediel Mutura (Ntunene) and Robert Kithinji (Nyaki East) and Salome Mutua (nominated).

Mutura cautioned Mutuma against resorting to insults, while Mutua lashed out at him, warning Mutuma to follow the right procedure if he is interested in impeaching Karithi.

"It’s like he [Mutuma] wants the seat, but it's impossible because he is of the Kenya Patriotic Party, while the majority in the House belong to Jubilee," she said.

Romano alleged that meetings were held during DP William Ruto’s last week visit to plot against other leaders.

Kithinji said Kiraitu does not appoint a Majority leader. Such a role is a preserve of the Majority party in the assembly, he said.

