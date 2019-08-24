Suspect arrested for questioning friend’s arrest

A suspect claims he was jointly charged with his friend after he questioned policemen why they had arrested him.

Peter Gitonga told Embu Senior Resident Magistrate that he was going home when he met policemen in Embu town frog matching his friend Isaack Mwangi to a police station for allegedly stealing mechanical tools worth Sh54,000 belonging to Martin Njeru.

When he asked the cops what Mwangi had done, they arrested him and told him that he must have been his accomplice.

Gitonga said they were both confined in police cells and charged with the offence.

“Your honor I actually I don’t know about this issue. I met with my friend after he was arrested and enquired why he had been arrested and the officers told me I must have assisted him to steal and thus they arrested me. Please keep me out of it,” pleaded Gitonga.

They both denied the charges of stealing the tool box and its contents on August 17 this year

They were released on Sh80,000 bond and surety of similar amount each or cash bail of Sh40,000 each.

The case will be mentioned on August 28 when hearing date of their case will be fixed.