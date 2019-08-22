Rivers discharging water to Thwake dam will be clean by 2023, says PS

The government will clean both Nairobi and Athi rivers before the completion of Thwake Dam in mid-2023, Water and Sanitation Principal Secretary Joseph Irungu has said

Irungu at the same time said individuals and corporate organisations that discharged waste into rivers will be prosecuted.

Individuals who have built on riparian land will not be spared if they discharge human waste into rivers, stated during a visit to Thwake Multipurpose Dam on Tuesday.

He told the Water Resources Management Authority and the National Environment Management Authority to enforce relevant laws to prevent the pollution of rivers.

“We have enough laws. It is just a question of enforcement by the regulatory authorities,” the PS said.

He said that elaborate measures to clean the Nairobi rivers and make the water fit for human consumption were in place.

“The issue of pollution of the two rivers is a genuine concern. We cannot construct a multi-billion dam that will consist of sewerage. Cleaning the rivers is not a difficult task."

He said that the ministry had mapped Athi River from Ngong Hills to curb pollution along its entire course.

“We have also started the regeneration of Nairobi River which drains into Athi River through the demolition of structures built on riparian land among other measures,” he said.

The PS called on county governments to help in managing environmental contamination as they licensed industries.

Irungu said 25 per cent of the works on Thwake dam was completed against a 28 per cent target.

The delay of the three per cent was occasioned by land acquisition issues.

“The work is on course. Initially, the machinery was poor but the contractor now has enough equipment on the ground."

