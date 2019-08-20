Mbeere South residents to benefit from Sh45m irrigation project.

At least 2,000 Mbeere South residents are set to benefit from a Sh45 million water and irrigation project to be completed early next year.

The project, targeting residents in the Kiambere and Gitaru dams area, is to be carried out by Tana and Athi Rivers Development Authority.

Tarda managing director Stephen Githaiga said the irrigation water will boost agriculture for local residents.

Githaiga addressed residents at Mutuabare chief's camp on Saturday.

He, however, noted that Tarda cannot supply the residents with clean drinking water, urging the area leaders and the county government to set up a water company.

“It is not our work to provide drinking water, but we will supply residents with water for irrigation because they pushed for it,” Githaiga said.

He said that Tarda will set aside 80 acres of land along Tana River for agriculture.

“We will invite agricultural investors who would want to venture into the horticultural business along Tana River and Kiambere area," he said.

Mbeere South MP Geoffrey Kingangi urged Tarda to consider giving farmers in Kiambere ward some pieces of land to grow crops.

Kingangi said that it would be unfair for the parastatal to leave out the area residents who have been taking care of Tarda properties within the area.

The legislator called on the authority to treat area residents with dignity.

He said that residents have been harassed, arrested and charged for trespassing on Tarda land.

“Tarda should withdraw the cases in court. The youth charged with trespass need to move on with their lives‚” he urged.

Kingangi asked the managing director to direct his officers to ensure people are not harassed.

The MP also urged the parastatal to keep in touch with Kiambeere residents by engaging in corporate social responsibilities.

Embu county commissioner Abdullahi Galgalo warned the residents against misusing Tarda property and trespassing on their land.

“We cannot allow you to misuse government land in the name of fetching firewood. That is government property and it needs to be protected,” Galgalo said.

Residents of Kiambere have been demonstrating against Tarda for a long time over sand harvesting, water and land issues.

