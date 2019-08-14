SUSPECTED GANG

Mwingi residents condemn increased theft

Boda boda rider snatched a handbag containing over Sh10,000 on Monday

In Summary

• Three suspected thieves faced the wrath of a mob after they were cornered with five stolen goats.

• Residents appeal to Mwingi security personnel to take control of the situation.

by LINAH MUSANGI
Eastern
14 August 2019 - 05:00

Residents of Mwingi town, Kitui county, have decried increased insecurity.

Caroline Mawia, 25, was confronted by boda boda rider John Mandela who snatched her handbag on Monday around 8.30pm. The bag reportedly contained over Sh10,000. 

Confirming the incident, Mwingi Central deputy subcounty police commander Nicholus Mutua said members of the public pursued the suspect to his house but he escaped. 

“The mob pulled out his motorcycle with Reg no KMCX999B with intentions of setting it ablaze but it was rescued by police officers,” Mutua said on Tuesday. 

He said the suspect later surrendered himself to the station for fear of being lynched. 

Less than a week ago, three suspected thieves faced the wrath of a mob after they were cornered with five stolen goats which had gone missing at Mboru village near Mwingi town. 

The goats were said to be among tens of goats which have gone missing in unclear circumstances in two months, making residents suspicious of a theft syndicate. 

The three men are said to have been tracked down by residents to Mwingi town, where they were arrested and given a thorough beating. One of the key suspects is said to hail from Kithyoko in Machakos county and is reported to be contracting young boys to steal for him.

However, the police arrived on time and rescued the three suspects alongside the five goats. 

According to the residents, theft of goods has been on the rise in the recent past. They have appealed to Mwingi security personnel to take control of the situation before it gets out of hand. 

 
 

Samuel Mutito, the owner of the recovered goats, urged Mwingi police to beef up security, fearing that the worst is yet to come if the situation is not arrested.

Edited by R.Wamochie 

