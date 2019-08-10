Meru politicians accuse MPs of blocking Ruto visits

In Summary

Two politicians in Meru have accused some area MPs of denying the Deputy President William Ruto an opportunity to meet residents.

Edwin Kiongozi and Zablon Mathenge, a Senate seat aspirant in 2017, said infighting by a section of Meru leaders has denied residents their right to development.

Mathenge, the EAPC Meru Central development projects coordinator, said some MPs have been pushing against Ruto’s visit to the County.

“They had even called him not to attend our Church fundraising to construct new modern Church offices. But to their surprise, DP William Ruto has confirmed he will come for the drive,” Mathenge, the owner of a local based TV and a Radio station, told journalist at Meru town on Friday.

Mathenge said the function is not political and those who are against it are against the will of the people.

“I ask Meru leaders to stop fighting each other and unite. Why do they fight such developments? Let them work as a team work and allow the DP, who has not visited the County this year to help as much he can,” Mathenge said.

Kiongozi said they will rally the DP to initiate immediate construction of a Cancer Centre in the County to heed the fight against the scourge that has claimed several lives in the County.

Kiongozi said leaders who want show off or boast about bringing the DP to the County are destructed to the chore of resident’s needs.

“Let our leaders use that courage and energy in fighting cancer. Anyone can request DP Ruto to assist in any development need. The DP should work closely with both elected, church and other community leaders. Why is he made to believe we are conmen, we are not. As Meru community we want peace and our leaders to unite,” Kiongozi said.

 

