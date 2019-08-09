You can't intimidate me, Senator Wambua tells Ngilu’s lawyer

Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua has said he will not be intimidated to record a statement over a recent fire at the county finance offices.

He was reacting to a letter from Governor Charity Ngilu’s lawyer Morris Kimuli to the Kitui county police commander Lydia Ligami and the county commissioner John Ondego dated August 6.

The letter states that Wambua should record a statement on what he knows about the fire and other criminal incidents in the county which he has publicly commented about. The letter is copied to Wambua and Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai.

"There is no level of intimidation or coercion that will stop me from doing my job,” Wambua told the Star on the phone yesterday.

The senator vowed to relentlessly continue exposing the rot in the county government.

In the letter, Kimuli mentioned the July 22 fire that destroyed financial documents and another fire that burnt county department offices in February 2018. He also referred to the break-in and theft of computers at the finance offices early this year.

Kimuli accused the senator of making statements that suggested that he knew the people behind the fires and theft. He also accused the senator of giving false information about the criminal incidences to top security authorities including the IG.

Kimuli demanded that Wambua be compelled by the police to write a statement.

But the senator said he has nothing to fear. Wambua said he is an elected leader and was doing his work. He said he shared factual information with authorities so the people of Kitui could get help.

“I have never incited anyone in my life. I have told Ngilu many times that I'm not interested in her seat. I'm just interested in doing my job and I will do it without fear,” the senator said.

Wambua told lawyer Kimilu that he has no jurisdiction to tell the police how to do their work. He said the police should be allowed to carry out investigations especially on the recent fire.

Wambua said police are never directed on how to do their investigations. “If investigations lead them to me they should come for me and if the investigations lead them to Ngilu, they should go to Ngilu,” Wambua said.

The said diversionary antics being used by Nguli and her aides will not help.

(Edited by P. Wanambisi)