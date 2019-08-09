Meru MCAs want reliable blood bank set up in county

MCAs in Meru want the county government to set up a blood bank with the help of the Kenya National Blood Transfusion Services board.

While contributing to a motion on the floor of the assembly, Municipality MCA Elius Murega said many patients' lives are at risk for lack of blood, especially the ones involved in road accidents.

He said at least 10 units of blood are used every day in Meru yet the blood bank at the Meru Level 5 Hospital is not functional for lack of a screening centre.

“Last month, a doctor who was stabbed by robbers used all the blood available. We are grateful that he recovered. What if there were more patients in need of blood? Will they be left to die?” Murega asked.

He said donated blood is currently taken to Embu for screening.

MCAs Martin Makasi, Shadrack Kamencu, Asenath Kaimuri, Secondina Kanini, and Emirose Makena supported the motion before it was passed by the majority.

Nominated MCA Gacheri Muthuri (PNU) said anyone can require blood transfusion in a life time.

“I had a patient admitted to a Meru hospital and I looked for blood for three days unsuccessfully. I used my connections to get blood from Nairobi. In case of emergencies, ambulances transport blood either from Embu or Nairobi,” Muthuri said.

But Health committee chairman Martin Mworia dismissed the claims. Mworia said he had contacted Meru Level 5 Hospital CEO James Kirimi, Health executive Misheck Mutuma who told him the hospital has a satellite blood bank.

“Pay a visit to the hospital. It has a blood bank that serves more than 14 hospitals. The motion should have been amended to request for a screening centre not a blood bank,” Mworia said.

Murega said leaders should be concerned about the people's health and not playing politics with health issues.