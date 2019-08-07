PNU legislator ditches Munya for Kiraitu

Tigania East MP Josphat Gichunge has allied himself with Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi and threatened to quit Party of National Unity associated with Trade CS Peter Munya.

Gichunge was elected on a PNU ticket.

He said he is uncomfortable with the political dalliance between Munya and his opponent Mpuru Aburi.

Aburi lost to Gichunge in the 2017 general elections and was thereafter nominated as East African Legislative Assembly MP.

The former Tigania East MP is ever with Munya, who has said he will return to politics in 2022. Munya himself lost to Kiraitu in the same elections.

ironically, Aburi was Kiraitu's leading campaigner against Munya.

Gichunge said PNU has been working with other parties including Aburi's National Ordinary People Empowerment Union, popularly known as NoPeu, without informing him yet he is the only elected MP in the party.

"We will quit if we are not wanted in the party," he said. He has been quoted praising Kiraitu as the most prominent leader in Mt Kenya region. This has not endeared him with the Trade CS.

On Sunday, Gichunge accompanied Kiraitu's Chief of Staff Gideon Kimathi to a fundraiser at Koru Catholic Church in his constituency.

Kimathi commended the MP for supporting the governor whose government "is working for the people of Meru to deliver campaign pledges".

Kimathi has been working to neutralise Aburi's accusation that "Kiraitu's administration is rotten and concentrates on looting".

On Saturday, he led MCAs in castigating the Eala MP for "unnecessary politicking". He asked him to understand how the system of the county government works and offer alternatives.

He spoke at Kariene, Imenti South, at a fundraiser for EAPC church in the company of among other MCAs Gabriel Chokera (Mikinduri), Martin Mworia (Nyaki West) and Julius Mbijiwe (Mwangathia).

The chief of staff said Aburi lost the Tigania East seat and should let those who were elected do their job. “If a train moves and you have not boarded, you will be left making noise."

Kimathi said Kiraitu has devolved development to the grassroots by setting up ward development committees and giving each of the 45 wards Sh20 million.

By 2022, each ward will have received Sh100 million.

