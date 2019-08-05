Focus on Eala job, MP Aburi told

EALA MP Mpuru Aburi has been told to concentrate on his role in the regional assembly instead of finding faults in the Meru county administration.

Meru chief of staff Gideon Kimathi led MCAs in castigating Aburi for unnecessary politicking.

Kimathi said Aburi ought to understand how the system of the county government works and offer alternatives instead of endless politicking.

Kimathi said Aburi lost the Tigania East parliamentary seat and should let those who were elected do their jobs.

“If a train moves and you have not boarded you will be left outside making noise but you won’t board,” Kimathi said.

He said Kiraitu has devolved development to the grassroots by setting up ward development committees and giving each of the 45 wards Sh20 million.

He said by 2022 each of the 45 wards would have received Sh100 million.

“If a mad man runs away with your clothes when you are bathing in the river and you decide to chase him while you are naked people will think you are the one who is mad,” Kimathi said.

The leaders spoke in Kariene, Imenti South constituency, on Saturday where they attended a fundraiser for EAPC church. Gabriel Chokera (Mikinduri) Martin Mworia (Nyaki West), Julius Mbijiwe (Mwangathia) among others attended the event.

Nominated MCA Jane Kanana said Aburi should seek miraa markets in East Africa for farmers instead of conducting a smear campaign against Kiraitu.

Kanana said that if Aburi had tangible development in Tigania East in 2017 he would not have been sent packing.

She added that were it not for Kiraitu, Aburi would not have become EALA MP.

“We also want better markets for our avocados and bananas in the East African market. So, he should represent us there. we did not elect him here. We even wonder if he attends sittings,” Kanana said

On Wednesday, Kiraitu said he had no time to respond to busybodies and noisemakers.

“I will deal with them when the time comes. For now let me concentrate on my development agenda,” he said.

On Friday, MP Josphat Gichunge (Tigania East) threatened to quit his party PNU if Trade CS Peter Munya continued working with Aburi’s party.

Efforts to get Aburi for a comment were futile as his phone was off.