Residents warned against sexual links with school children

Residents of Kirie in Mbeere North have been warned against having sexual relationship school-going children.

Deputy county commissioner Christopher Siele said such relationships were behind the dropout of schools by many children.

"This leads to early marriages and unwanted pregnancies," Siele said.

He spoke at Kirie Secondary School on Wednesday where he urged residents to report those engaging in sexual relationships with the under-age.

"Unless you hide those who get involved in dating underage girls, especially those who are in school, the law is there to punish them," Siele promised.

Siele said most victims were the little girls. He told the community to shun domestic solutions to sexual offences.

Some residents have attributed the relationships to the high number of students living in residential houses in shopping centres. The area is vast and some can't commute from far off homes.

Area MP Charles Njagagua said there were efforts to turn day schools in far-flung areas into boarding schools.

edited by peter obuya