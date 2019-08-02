Kitui residents rejoice as drift launched

Residents of Mavuni in Nguutani ward in Kitui could hardly hide their joy after a drift connecting Nguutani and Migwani subcounty was commissioned by the area MP.

The residents, drivers and motorists plying the route were happy that they will be able to connect to Migwani across Loli river.

Mwingi West MP Charles Nguna who launched the Sh8 million project urged other leaders to shun corruption and provide services to wananchi.

Mulyungi mumo, a taxi driver in Mwingi West, said the road has been impassable without the drift but transport will now become easier and less frustrating.

Rose Mary, a resident, said movement had been difficult especially in case of emergencies. The drift will open more business opportunities, she said.

“In 2003, I experienced labour and could not get to hospital immediately due to bad road because of heavy rain and Luli river was flooded," she said.

"The only man in the village that could be of help because he owned a car could not get to my home and I suffered prolonged labour which ended up with a caesarian section the following day after rains stopped,” Mary said.

Muoki Musee, a boda boda operator, expressed his gratitude for the drift, saying he will get more business.