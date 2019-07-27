Close

RARELY INVOLVED IN CORRUPTION

Keep Yatani in Treasury - North Kenya leaders

President Uhuru Kenyatta's appointment showed he trusted the community, urged to retain Yatani

In Summary

• Leaders from the communities said the appointments showed President Uhuru had faith in the pastoralist communities who were rarely involved in corruption. 

by DENNIS DIBONDO
27 July 2019 - 00:00
Acting Treasury CS Ukur Yatani on November 15, 2018.
Pastoralists communities have expressed their happiness over the appointment of Ukur Yatani as acting Treasury Cabinet Secretary after the arrest of former CS Henry Rotich. 

Abdikadir Abdullahi, the chairperson Somali Council of elders, said Northern Kenya had longe been marginalised but the trend was gradually changing. 

Omar Godana, a Gabra community elder, said that the appointment of Yatani, who hails from the minority Gabra community, is a show of absolute trust in their kinsman.

 

“It was not simple to appoint him among 40 million Kenyans,” Godana said.

Abdullahi said President Uhuru Kenyatta's appointment showed he trusted the community. 

"He should maintain Yatani on a permanent basis as people from this region are rarely involved in corruption," he said. 

He said Yatani, who was a District Commissioner in Ijara, has a lot of experience.

“He has been an MP and Governor and now he is the Cabinet Secretary,” he said.

On corruption, Abdullahi hailed efforts by President Uhuru to fight graft.

They urged Yattani to help the president and the government in the push to implement the Big Four Agenda and the fight against graft.

 

The pastoralist communities in North Eastern comprise of the Gabra, Somali, Borana and Garre communities.

Edited by N. Mbugua

